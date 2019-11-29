Sun Prairie students perform in The Nutcracker

Experience the magic of The Nutcracker this holiday season presented by Midwest Performing Arts and its cast of 105 dancers from the Waunakee, Madison, Middleton, DeForest, Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Dane, Lodi, Verona, and Lake Mills communities.
The performances are family-friendly and centered on the youth performers. Professional Guest Artists that will be joining the cast include Inaside Dance Chicago’s Kanyon Elton as the Nutcracker Prince and Giordano Dance Chicago’s Skylar Newcom as the Mouse King and Arabian male lead.
Join Clara, danced by Carrie Komar of Waunakee, on her magical adventure with her Nutcracker Prince. The story Begins on Christmas Eve in the home of the Silberhaus family. All of Clara’s friends attend the party and her Uncle Drosselmeyer brings magical gifts including a toy Nutcracker for Clara. The Nutcracker comes to life and takes Clara on a journey past the exciting and funny battle between the Mice and Toy Soldiers, through the Land of Snow and to the Kingdom of the Sweets. There the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Sugar Fairies, Mother Ginger and the Bon Bons, the Arabian, Chinese, Russian, Marzipan and Waltz of the Flowers all dance for her! A wonderful story ballet for the whole family to enjoy.
Performances
Saturday December 7th
2:00 PM & 6:00 PM
Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center 301 Community Dr.
Waunakee, WI
Tickets
$16 for children 12 and under
$23 for Adults
On sale now at Midwest Performing Arts website; www.mpadance.com
Midwest Performing Arts 604 E. Main Street Waunakee, WI
(608) 849-4922 office@mpadance.com
