The City of Sun Prairie will celebrate community on Saturday at the inaugural Multicultural Fair.
Food, music, and performances will be the highlight of the Sept. 28 festival at Sheehan Park, but it’s also going to the spot to meet other residents.
“As the city grows we continue to see new faces each year, this event is a great place to get to know your neighbors,” said Sandy Xiong, city administrative assistant, who helped plan the event.
The fair was spurred on by local groups that wanted to celebrate their heritages—including a vibrant community of Hmong, African Americans, and Latino organizations in the City of Sun Prairie. Madison-based groups will also take part in the festivities.
A global vibe of dance and music features performances by Hmong artists, a Chinese community organization, Trinity Irish Dance and Tani Diakite--a funk blues fusion group--will be highlighted at the fair.
The Ballet Folklorico Mexico de Carlos y Sonia Avila will showcase dances from regions, including pre-Columbian Aztec, to tropical Veracruz, to Jalisco with world-renowned mariachis.
Sun Prairie resident Ray Kumapayi, president of the African Association of Madison, will be at the festival highlighting the group’s efforts to showcase African cultural heritage.
Mandir of Madison will also be part of the festivities. Since 2007, thousands of people have gathered at Mandir of Madison in the Town of Burke to worship, socialize and preserve cultural traditions. It was the vision of Jagdish and Manjesh Agrawal, both originally from northern India, to bring together the Hindi community in Wisconsin.
Xiong says many organizations welcomed the opportunity to get involved with the first multi-cultural fair.
“This fair is an opportunity to build relationships and promote cross-cultural interactions,” Xiong said.
All senses will be awakened at the fair, including mouth-watering tastes from Jakarta Cafe—a popular food cart that sells Indonesian favorites.
West African food from Keur Fatou Catering, authentic Hawaiian entrees from JAK’s Ohana, and icy treats from Kona Ice, are just a few of the fair’s food choices.
Xiong said there are nearly 50 vendors scheduled to show up at the fair, including Census 2020, the Sun Prairie Area School District, Sun Prairie EMS, and others—where people can ask questions and get information.
A real focus on the fair was to make it family-friendly, Xiong said. Kids can take part in activities hosted by the City of Sun Prairie Park and Recreation Department, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum.
“There is a little bit for everyone at this event,” Xiong said.
With business sponsors and volunteers, Xiong said it was a community effort to get the event off the ground. She says the fair will have far-reaching benefits to welcome people to the city.
The City of Sun Prairie is a great place to live and work and this event is saying to the community that we hear you, we see you and we care about you and celebrate that you are here in our city,” Xiong said.
The Multicultural Fair takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Sheehan Park, 1375 Linnerud Drive and features free admission. Find more information at www.cityofsunprairie.com.
