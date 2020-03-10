Sun Prairie FFA student honored

Charles Czaplewski, member of the FFA Chapter of Sun Prairie High School, is presented the Louis M. Sasman Award by John Esser, President of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison. They are joined by FFA Chapter Advisor, Kristen Kvalheim. The Sasman Award is given annually to an outstanding student from each of the FFA Chapters at Dane County High Schools. Sasman was the State Supervisor for Vocational Education for 36 years and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison for over 40 years.
Today’s FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through agricultural and hands-on learning, they are preparing for more than 250 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industry.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
