Student news-July 2019

Lauren Rault, a talented young musician from Sun Prairie, WI, spent two weeks in Door County, Wisconsin studying at Birch Creek Music Performance Center. Rault, a student at Sun Prairie High School, was among 17 other musicians from throughout the country to attend the Percussion & Steel Band session at this prestigious academy whose unique mission is to provide intensive, performance-based instruction to promising young musicians by immersing them in a professional, mentoring environment.
Birch Creek celebrates its 44th concert season in 2019 and continues to support a student-to-faculty ratio of approximately 2:1. Students are given the opportunity to hone their technical skills and learn firsthand all the aspects of life as a professional musician. During their two-week residency this summer, students attending the Percussion & Steel Band session performed seven concerts alongside their teachers in front of paying concertgoers.
Birch Creek Music Performance Center in Egg Harbor, WI, is a residential summer music academy for advanced young musicians. With a performance emphasis, students are taught by nationally known performers and educators during the day, and perform alongside them in concerts at night. Four sessions focus on Percussion & Steel Band, Symphony, and Big Band Jazz. 2019 concert and session dates are posted at www.birchcreek.org/tickets.
