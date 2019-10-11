Former Wisconsin Gov. Martin J. Schreiber continues the most important campaign of his life when he visits Colonial Club located at 301 Blankenheim Lane in Sun Prairie, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, to talk about the challenges of being an Alzheimer’s caregiver.
This event is presented by Hyland Campus of Sun Prairie in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, Colonial Club and Dementia Friendly Sun Prairie. Registration is recommended by calling 608-575-9384. The first 25 households that register will receive a free copy of his book.
Schreiber will share what he has learned, which is included in his award-winning book, “My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver,” so others don’t experience the learning curve he did. The free presentation in Sun Prairie will include time for questions and suggestions from other caregivers.
“My Two Elaines” books and CDs will be available for purchase for $15 (cash or checks only). Net proceeds are used to support Alzheimer’s caregiver programs.
“My Two Elaines” is a guide for Alzheimer’s families and caregivers as well as a love story that spans more than 60 years. Schreiber’s wife, Elaine, was officially diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease more than one decade ago and since then, he has worked tirelessly to be a caregiver and loving spouse to someone who no longer recognizes him.
The former governor refers to the woman with whom he fell in love in high school, married, raised a family and ran political campaigns as his first Elaine, and today’s sweet, sensitive woman who remembers nothing about their past as his second.
Schreiber speaks about the need for caregivers to build support systems and self-care, which are among the things he failed to do early on. Like many thrown into the heartbreaking Alzheimer’s world, Schreiber knew little about the disease. What he found most disturbing was that even healthcare providers don’t know the degree to which Alzheimer’s affects the person who lives with it and his or her family.
“If Alzheimer’s is bad,” Schreiber said, “ignorance of the disease is worse.”
Visit www.mytwoelaines.com for more detailed information.
