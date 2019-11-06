Lakeside Lutheran High School 2019-20 1st quarter honor roll
Sun Prairie students
High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA)
Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)
Commendables (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)
Grade 9 High Honors
Jack DePrey
Natalie Raymond
Averi Wolfram
Grade 10 High Honors
Ella DeNoyer
Grade 11 High Honors
Ella Butzine
Jada Gresens
Kaylee Raymond
Grade 12 High Honors
Alessandra Murray
Grade 9 Honors
Tyler Gresens
Ethan Gulczynski
Owen Kraft
Grade 10 Honors
Greta Pingel
Ianna Wolfram
Grade 11 Honors
Emmilee Hillier
Hailey Miller
Grade 12 Honors
Haakon Ellestad
Calvin Grant
August Gresens
Dinesh Tadepalli
Grade 10 Commendables
Blake Gullickson
Calvin Murray
Nicholas Peterson
Grade 11 Commendables
Bryan Guzman
Lillian Runke
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.