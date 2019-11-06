Lakeside Lutheran High School 2019-20 1st quarter honor roll

Sun Prairie students

High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA)

Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)

Commendables (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)

Grade 9 High Honors

Jack DePrey

Natalie Raymond

Averi Wolfram

Grade 10 High Honors

Ella DeNoyer

Grade 11 High Honors

Ella Butzine

Jada Gresens

Kaylee Raymond

Grade 12 High Honors

Alessandra Murray

Grade 9 Honors

Tyler Gresens

Ethan Gulczynski

Owen Kraft

Grade 10 Honors

Greta Pingel

Ianna Wolfram

Grade 11 Honors

Emmilee Hillier

Hailey Miller

Grade 12 Honors

Haakon Ellestad

Calvin Grant

August Gresens

Dinesh Tadepalli

Grade 10 Commendables

Blake Gullickson

Calvin Murray

Nicholas Peterson

Grade 11 Commendables

Bryan Guzman

Lillian Runke

