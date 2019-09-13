Sun Prairie United Methodist Church (SPUMC) will host a Benefit Concert that will support the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m.
Reverend Rich Rubietta and other musicians will offer a benefit concert in the church’s sanctuary located at 702 North St. in Sun Prairie.
A freewill offering will benefit the Boys & Girls Club that is coming to Sun Prairie and will be neighbors to SPUMC as they will be housed in the former Peace Lutheran Church at 232 Windsor St.
Food trucks will be available in the parking lot for purchasing dinner following the concert. Food truck vendors will be donating 10% of the profits to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to benefit the new Sun Prairie location.
