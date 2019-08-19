At The Market: Calico Confections

Sun Prairie Farmers Market is 7 a.m.-noon on Saturdays (May through October) behind Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St. Find more info at www.sunprairiemarket.com or on the market’s Facebook page. This week, the market highlights a local vendor.
Business Name: Calico Confections
Owner Name: Kara Ardery
Where is your business located? Sun Prairie, Wisconsin - We are a homebased scratch bakery.
When was it started? May 2019 officially, but we have been selling for a long time.
What do you sell at the market? We sell cookies, brownies, pie, banana bread, peanut butter/chocolate torte, ganache stuffed cupcakes, and we have gluten free options too. We welcome special orders too.
Tell us why you love what you do?
My grandmother taught me how to bake and cook as a child. That’s where my passion and desire come from, which made for an easy career choice. I still use some family recipes in my baking. I love seeing the joy on people’s faces when they take that first bite or choose the perfect looking cookie.
Why do you love vending at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market?
I love the community here in Sun Prairie and like being able to interact with customers directly. And to see & hear how happy they are when they’ve made their dessert decision.
How can people connect with you?
People can find us on Facebook at @calicoconfections or email us at calicoconfections@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.