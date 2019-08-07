A rainbow of fused glass art projects align the walls of Kristin Quackenbush’s west side Sun Prairie home. On the walk upstairs to her working space, there’s a glorious wire tree adorned with blown glass leaves and sample garden stakes. A visit to the kiln reveals newly finished wall hangings and pendants.
Quackenbush is the K-8 art teacher at St. Maria Goretti Catholic School in Madison. She says she creates glass works during the school year, but summer is the “best time to produce art”, and prepare for art shows under her business Kristin Q Glass Art.
Quackenbush is gearing up for a very busy August. Along with taking her son to graduate school in Philadelphia, she’s displaying some of her work at Epic Systems and working on a collaboration for the University Center at UW-Whitewater with three other artists.
“Sometimes being in a show leads to other opportunities,” Quackenbush said. She explains she showed her work in UW-Whitewater’s Roberta’s Art Gallery and afterwards was invited to the collaboration.
Quackenbush says she was always drawn to art as a child and “shadowed” her middle school art teacher before attending UW-Madison to study Italian Language. After a move to South Dakota, she finished teacher certification to teach art. She’s been back in the Sun Prairie area for close to 20 years.
Students inspire her, she says, speaking animatedly with passion. “I love their energy and creative ideas,” Quackenbush said.
“And I like giving them options so they can decide how to solve artistic problems, without one ‘right answer’. I answer, ‘Are you the artist, and do you get to decide?’ It’s just the best part!”
Quackenbush prefers the freeform mobility fused glass, and says her only mosaic creation, artfully displayed in the kitchen, was not as fun.
“Stained glass uses cut glass soldered together to create an image. My method can have depth and can be thicker than typical stained glass,” she explains.
“I took a fused glass class at The Vinery Stained Glass Studio in Madison, and then another, and the ideas started flowing,” she says. Before, “I didn’t know of any other kind of glass work besides stained glass,” having bypassed a blown glass class in college to graduate on time.
Quackenbush uses glass granules, called frit, to shape designs and press between glass panels. The frit comes in coarse, medium, and fine granules to add dimension to the design.
First, sheer sheet glass is cut with care into various sizes for a template. Quackenbush might twist copper wire for garden stakes or create flower petal shapes to fill in later. She says each piece takes “longer than one could imagine” to assemble, but she works in bulk to maximize glass kiln space.
Once the frit design is arranged, Quackenbush fires projects in her glass kiln for 14 hours to shape and solidify the piece. Sometimes the frit, like a pottery glaze, changes color in the heat.
The kiln must cool for an additional 10 hours, and Quackenbush washes glassy dust particles off the pieces. She must wear a dust mask for the task.
Many of Quackenbush’s creations center on nature, particularly flowers and trees. Some of her work depicts trees changing in the four seasons. Another piece was inspired by birch tree paintings her fifth grade students did.
She cites the Shel Silverstein children’s classic “The Giving Tree” as inspiration. “I relate to it…I read it to my son all those years ago…it’s powerful.”
Quackenbush brings her mother along to help at art shows and is looking forward to the Agora Art Fair in Fitchburg. The art installation of the UW-Whitewater piece will follow the fair soon before her return to school.
“I’ll bring plenty of garden stakes and pieces,” she says of the fair, “and I love it when kids can come and see the art.”
Find out more about Kristin Q Glass Art on www.kristinqglassart.com or following “Glass Art by Kristin M. Quackenbush” on Facebook. Find Kristin Q Glass Art at the upcoming Agora Art Fair in Fitchburg Aug. 17, at Holy Hill in Hubertus Sept. 21, or the Winter Art Fair off the Square in Madison Nov. 9-10. A complete show schedule is on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.