The McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club will celebrate its launch in Sun Prairie with a March 12 open house.
Kids, parents and community members are invited to come check out the facility at 232 Windsor Street with its preschool, cafeteria, playrooms, gym and computer workroom.
“We want the allow the community to see the space and take advantage of the facility,” said Michael Johnson, Dane County Boys & Girls Club President and CEO.
The Sun Prairie club is the first Dane County Boys & Girls Club to offer preschool services, priced based on household income.
It’s also a place for older kids and teens.
Teens can drop-in afterschool for a $10 a year membership and hang out, take a Grow with Google digital skills online class, get creative in the music studio or learn skills to prepare them for a career and college.
The McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club March 12 open house is 6-8 p.m. with a free spaghetti dinner, facility tours, activities, and door prize drawings.
The club opened on Feb. 3 and has received a great response from the community, Johnson said. The goal is to serve more than 190 kids at a time and he expects the new facility to grow to capacity by this summer.
Dane County Boys & Girls Club has partnered with the Sun Prairie Area School District, Sun Prairie Community Schools in the past years, with programming, free lunches, and summer camps but this is the first time the organization has had a location in Sun Prairie. The facility was made possible with a $1 million donation from Madison area real estate developers John and Jo Ellen McKenzie.
People interested in volunteering are also welcome to come to the March 12 open house to check out the club. Johnson said people are needed for programming, club tasks, and other projects. Volunteers can help create a community garden this summer or start a Sun Prairie Boys & Girls Club bike team for an annual July fundraiser.
“We also need people to volunteer inside our facility and work with our staff and our kids,” Johnson said. “People can bring their skills for arts and crafts, or tutorial support, so we will have a menu of options for people when they come to the March 12 event.”
Johnson said business and community leaders are also encouraged to help out the McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club by being part of the club’s board and committees.
The McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club Open House is Thursday, March 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the 232 Windsor St. club. For more information visit online at www.bgcdc.org
