Santa is coming to the Sun Prairie Farmers Market on Dec. 21 at the Colonial Club, located at Colonial Club Sun Prairie
Bring the kids to take their picture with Santa.
This is the last Sun Prairie Farmers Market of 2019 so make sure come stock up.
The Sun Prairie Farmers Markets provides local farmers and entrepreneurs the opportunity to sell their goods to the community.
For more information at www.sunprairiemarket.com or on the market’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.