The Bristol Lutheran Church will host its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6835 Hwy. N in Bristol. Admission is $1 or one donated food item for the local food pantry.
The event includes a craft show with knitted items, rosemaling, cards and other homemade items. There will also be concessions and a child play area.
