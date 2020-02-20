Feb. 23 fundraiser for Sun Prairie paramedic

Come out, have some fun, and support a Sun Prairie paramedic in need of help with uncovered job-related healthcare expenses.
A Charity Bowling Event will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Prairie Lanes, 430 Clamar Drive, Sun Prairie.
Prairie Lanes will be donating 20 percent of food sales, non-alcohol beverages, bowling games and shoe rentals directly to the family of the Sun Prairie paramedic in need.
The full-time City of Sun Prairie EMS paramedic is facing significant job-related medical expenses that have been denied by Workers Compensation and by insurance. The money raised at the Feb. 23 event will cover as many expenses as possible.
The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome.
This event is being sponsored by the Sun Prairie Paramedics in conjunction with IAFF Firefighters’ Local 311. All funds will be provided directly to the family of the paramedic in need.
If you are unable to attend the event, you can find out more information and donate online at http://csd.762series.com/
