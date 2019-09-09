St. Joseph's Parish Fest Sept. 14-15

St. Joseph’s Parish, 1935 Highway V, Sun Prairie (East Bristol) will hold its 59th annual fall festival on Sept. 14-15.
The beer tent will be open on Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30-11:30 p.m., with dance music by the Soggy Prairie Band and a food stand.
A chicken and ham dinner will be served Sunday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Meal can be dine in or carryout.)
Sunday will feature the Bob and Rich Show in the beer tent from 2-5 p.m. There will also be bingo, bake sale, progressive bid items raffles and kids games. Come and enjoy the fun.
