Enjoy a stellar lineup of bluegrass bands, while making Dane County a better place for all at the Barrymore Theatre at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, during the 19th Annual United Way Bluegrass Benefit.
Six bands and performers -- including Sun Prairie's very own Soggy Prairie -- are volunteering their time and talents with all proceeds going to United Way of Dane County. Longtime United Way advocate Dave Kinney has organized this concert since its inception.
“United Way of Dane County connects so many nonprofits, businesses and residents together and this concert is the perfect way to celebrate that,” said Kinney. “Bring your kids, your friends and yourself to enjoy local bands, as they put on a great show for a great cause.”
During the last 18 years, this annual concert has grown in popularity among bluegrass fans and families who are looking for kid-friendly activities.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 – 12. Children 5 and under are admitted free. For families, there is a maximum cost of $20. Tickets are available at the door.
The performer line-up includes:
Strings to Roam -- 1 p.m.
Dave Landau The King of Kids Music -- 1:40 p.m.
The Cajun Strangers -- 2 p.m.
Sortin’ the Mail -- 3 p.m.
Soggy Prairie -- 3:45 p.m
Cork & Bottle String Band -- 4:30 p.m.
United Way fights for the education, financial stability, and health of everyone in Dane County. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative work, United Way brings the many voices of our community together to find common ground, develop a strategic architecture for change, and make measurable progress, while engaging organizations and individuals with the opportunity to give, advocate and volunteer to change lives in Dane County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.