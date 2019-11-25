It is usually about this time of year, our attention turns to thoughts of gathering together, good food and treasured traditions. On Saturday Nov. 23, all those aspects were in play at the Sun Prairie Food Pantry.
Our good friends from the Bank of Sun Prairie, aided by National Honor Society students and others, assembled 325 turkey baskets for distribution. This special tradition is to make sure families have a turkey and all the “fixins” for a Thanksgiving turkey dinner.
Between already donated items and some economical purchases, the pantry was able to put baskets together for approximately $21.50 apiece, in total, $7,000! However, what is even more remarkable is that the Bank of Sun Prairie covers the entire cost of these baskets.
The Food Pantry is grateful and extremely proud of their long-standing relationship with the Bank of Sun Prairie. Year in and year out, they step up to make sure all in our community have something to eat on a day that reminds us of the importance a good meal.
We are also grateful for all who join us in our fight against hunger! Many will enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving meal because of you.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Mark Thompson
President,
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry
