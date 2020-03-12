Behind every community effort, there are the people who work to get it done. They are the ground pounders, the fundraisers, the idea makers, the people who make it happen.
Mike Cunningham is one of those people.
The Sun Prairie resident has used his talents to help create the Sun Prairie Dream Park, re-launch the Sun Prairie Historical Museum after the July 10, 2018 explosion, bring awareness to Sunshine Place, and build a better downtown.
There’s a dozen more on Cunningham’s volunteer resume but his motive is always the same. He’s also a longtime member of the Sun Prairie Lions Club, an organization he joined in October, 1980.
“I don’t want to get involved with things that are just for today,” Cunningham said. “I want to be part of projects that have lasting stability.”
Cunningham, 78, was recently honored with The Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds award for his 40-plus years of volunteering in Sun Prairie.
Helping people out, Cunningham said, was ingrained in his young mind when he joined the Marine Corps in the 1960s and was in an Infantry unit.
“In the Marine Corps, you never had to ask someone to give you a hand,” Cunningham said. “It was beaten into your head that you helped the next guy.”
Surrounding himself with people who inspired him, at his work in advertising and in his everyday life, has also helped him be a better person, Cunningham said. His wife, Cindy, is one of his heroes.
“She’s taught me about the spirit of giving,” Cunningham said. “She is the one I always try to imitate, to do something before you are asked to do it.”
One of his recent volunteer projects is helping the Sun Prairie Historical Museum reopen after the July 10, 2018 downtown gas explosion. The blast destroyed the building’s windows and caused some interior damage.
“After the explosion, the museum was in chaos and we were under a crunch just to have some kind of grand re-opening,” Cunningham said. “So I used my skills to help out.”
Helping to build The Sun Prairie Dream Park was also one of his top volunteer projects.
He was a log pounder and lumber carrier who saw the wonder of the project when it opened more than 13 years ago.
“It has been by far been one of the biggest attractions in the city,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham’s behind-the-scenes work is also serving on boards, most notably the Business Improvement District board and the United Way board, which for him was an eye-opener.
“That made me sit back and realize how lucky I was because I could have been on the other side of the fence, without food or a home,” Cunningham said. “Most of those people got there because of unfortunate circumstances—illness or they lost their jobs. You realize how many people are just one or two paychecks away from being in the same circumstance.”
Although Cunningham says he usually doesn’t stick around for the honor and praise after a project is done, he will always remember the accomplishments.
“All you have to do is touch people’s hearts,” Cunningham added, “and show them that you care.”
