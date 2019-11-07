No injuries were reported in a Nov. 7 fire that destroyed a vehicle and damaged a metal building, according to the Sun Prairie Fire Department.
According to Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Becky Gruber, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the report of a vehicle fire that was impinging on a building in the 3000 block of Seminary Spring Road in the Town of Burke.
Upon arrival, firefighters experienced heavy black smoke and a pickup truck fully involved with flames that were impinging on a metal outbuilding and dangerously close to a large duplex.
Gruber said fire crews quickly extinguished the fire while a second crew checked for any further extension into the building.
The truck was a total loss and damages to the outbuilding are being assessed, according to Gruber..
The fire is currently under investigation. Damage to the vehicle, garage, outbuilding and machines inside is estimated at $40,000.
The Sun Prairie Fire Department received assistance from Sun Prairie EMS, the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, City of Madison Fire, Cottage Grove Fire Department as well as Marshall Fire Department.
