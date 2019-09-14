Nominations are being accepted for the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce's annual Community Business Leader Award. This award replaces the former Krivsky award and is presented to a recipient for community leadership by a business person in Sun Prairie.
Nomination forms include current and past leadership activities. The chamber is accepting nominations through Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Nominees must be employed by a business, be active in the community (not solely a financial contributor) and the person or business must be a Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce member.
Past Krivsky award recipients include Marian Oehrlein, Alice Hensen, Penny Pederson, Nick Conrad, Mary Kay von Allmen, Gary Hebl, Deb Dotzauer, Barb Bailey, Sally Carpenter and Debbie Fox-Schroeder.
Past Business Leader award recipients include Terry Weisensel, Beth Mielcarek, Nate Pederson, Glenn Fenske, Russ Fassbender, Duane Sprecher, Tom Hebl, Ron Blawusch, John Halvorson, Pete Simon, Lorie DeLong-Candelmo, Tom Tubbs and 2018’s winner Jimmy Kauffman.
A $200 donation will be made to the winner’s chosen non-profit organization in their name. A plaque bearing the winner’s name will be displayed at the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce.
The award will be presented at the annual Business Appreciation Luncheon in November.
Nomination forms are available at the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce office located at 109 E. Main St., and on the chamber's website at http://www.sunprairiechamber.com/.
