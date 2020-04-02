Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte on Monday, March 30 presented available business resources to help combat economic losses prompted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Stechschulte conducted a Facebook Live presentation for roughly 30 viewers, including the Sun Prairie Star (see the webinar on the Sun Prairie Star Facebook page).
During the webinar, Steschschulte reminded viewers to use available resources including the US Chamber of Commerce website that contains what he said was the best summary of the CARES Act — the recently approved, multi-trillion dollar federal stimulus package designed to combate the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
“If you’re not talking to your banker — your business banker — right now, you should be,” Stechschulte advised those watching the Live chat, which featured Stechschulte and other spectators asking questions in a side window.
Stechschulte also said there are some changes to tax laws, Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) regulations that he said could impact many small businesses.
Other resources posted on the City of Sun Prairie’s Economic Development’s Facebook page include links to the Small Business Administration and its available resources, Wisconsin Restaurant Association (WRA), and more.
Other local resources mentioned by Stechschulte include
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, “if you have people out of work or other employment retention resources”; The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, Wisconsin Department of Agricutlure, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue all have different resources.
Other entities he mentioned include Main Street Wisconsin, Dane Buy Local; the City of Madison with specific resources available; KIVA crowd funding — 0 percent interest loan; WRA and US Bartenders Guild both have relief grants; Facebook and Yelp small business grants.
“Definitely take advantage of those,” Stecschulte said.
Other Tips
Stechschulte listed a few more tips for people to use:
Business Interruption Insurance -- Talk to your insurance agent about it, especially if there is a government order to close your business .
Mobilizing support from your existing customers — Tell people that buying gift cards or ordering take out, etc. will be the best way to help right now: “Communicate that to your existing customer base,” he said.
Focusing on primary revenue streams and diversifying them — Marta Hansen from The Piano Gal Shop has been a good example of that. She is doing singing telegrams now. “What’s a different way you can push . . . what do you need to do to achieve that?” Stechschulte asked.
Talk to landlords, utilities and vendors -- What about payment deferrals or rent abatement — can you add two more months on the end of the lease? Is there flexibility in paying utilities and vendors?
Taking advantage of promotional opportunities -- As an example, Stechschulte referred to the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and the Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) holding a Business BINGO event for businesses who are open and functioning.
Mobilizing and working with partners — As an example, Stechschulte pointed out that Prairie Flowers and Gifts puts centerpieces on tables in Beans n Cream. That creates an awareness in both businesses. “It cross pollinates the customer bases,” Stechschulte said.
Enhancing online presence through social media -- “Tell your story on social media,” Stechschulte said. He pointed to Sarah Wells of Wells Farms — a staple at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market — who tells their story on social media. “She does a great job — she’s a great model to follow,” he added.
Be a resource for your employees — Help them find resources if you need to let them go or help them with unemployment resources if needed.
Maintain your business and professional network — Follow them on Facebook or Linked In and identify as many resources as you can.
Watch the Facebook Live stream recorded on the Sun Prairie Star Facebook page or on the City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.