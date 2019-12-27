Dane County and Alliant Energy have reached agreement on extending their partnership at the Alliant Energy Center, which began almost 20 years ago at one of the state’s and region’s leading event destinations.
The extension takes place as Dane County continues the planning and design process for the possible expansion of the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center. This is the latest in a series of improvements that are bringing more national events and visitors to the Alliant Energy Center campus.
“Alliant Energy is the perfect partner for the county and this community as we move forward into the next exciting chapter at the Alliant Energy Center campus,” County Executive Joe Parisi said.
“These grounds and their facilities have come a long way in the past few years thanks to partnerships just like this,” Parisi added, “and I’m excited for the opportunity to build upon the progress we’ve made to date.”
“This agreement means more than having our name on the Alliant Energy Center campus, it symbolizes a continuing vital collaboration that brings visible economic development benefits to the region and state,” said John Larsen, Chairman, President and CEO of Alliant Energy. “We’re pleased to have an ongoing partnership with Dane County that creates opportunities for our customers and communities.”
In the first year of the new decade-long agreement, Alliant Energy will provide the county $440,000 for continued naming rights at the Alliant Energy Center campus.
This will be paid for using corporate shareowner dollars.
The agreement includes a provision to re-open the contract if the county proceeds with the planned expansion project at the Exhibition Hall.
Pending final approval, this contract extension will go into effect July 1, 2020 and run through June 30, 2030.
A resolution approving the naming rights agreement was introduced at the Thursday, Dec. 19 meeting of the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
After being reviewed by county board committees, the final agreement will come back to the board for final review and approval in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.