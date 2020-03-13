The City of Sun Prairie recently announced that In-Person Absentee Voting for the 2020 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary will begin on Monday, March 16, 2020 at City Hall (Sun Prairie Municipal Building) and at the Sun Prairie Public Library.
The schedule is listed on the City of Sun Prairie’s website (https://cityofsunprairie.com/232/Absentee-Voting).
In-person absentee voting will be available at:
City Hall (Sun Prairie Municipal Building), 300 E. Main St.
March 16-20, 2020: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
March 23-27: 8 a.m .– 6 p.m.
March 28: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
March 30 – April 2: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
April 3: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
April 4, 2020: 8 a.m. – Noon (absentee voting only on this date; no voter registration).
Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive
March 16-19, 2020: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
March 20: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
March 23-26: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
March 27: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
March 28, 2020: 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
March 30 – April 2: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
April 3: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
April 4: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (Absentee voting only on this date, no voter registration).
