Alders: Scale back library expansion

City of Sun Prairie alders want two mega-million dollar projects—the Sun Prairie Public Library expansion and Public Works Facility Campus— downsized because of the tax burden it could put on city residents and the impact on the city’s operating levy.
As elected Sun Prairie officials consider the 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), the two projects are vying for support.
The $19.5 million Sun Prairie Public Library expansion would increase collections and program space, and replace a leaking roof, HVAC system, and restrooms at the 20-year-old facility.
The $17.5 million Public Works Campus project seeks to replace the existing City Service Center facility at 201 S. Bristol St., built in 1997, with a new facility at a tentative Bailey Road site. City officials have previously said publicly that the current building doesn’t have enough space for material storage, vehicles and staff.
But the city council’s Committee of the Whole at its Sept. 3 meeting, reduced CIP budgets on both projects. The five year CIP gives current alders a vote this budget cycle but would not bind future city council decisions beyond that.
The publicly-vetted library expansion that’s on a timeline to open by 2024 received support earlier this year from alders who pledged to put $1.3 million for the library project design in next year’s CIP budget.
But after much debate at the Sept. 3 meeting, the Committee of the Whole voted to cut the budget for design to $990,000 and take down the city’s funding to $10 million from $16.5 million in 2022. The process is underway to hire consultants to see how much private money might be raised for the library expansion project.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant favored cutting city funding of the library expansion project. He said that it would probably have him lose every friend he ever had, but he was concerned about the pressure the million-dollar-plus project would put on the city’s operating budget.
City staff analyzed the estimated impact a $19.5 million CIP project would have on taxpayers and the operational budget. If the project moves forward tax increases on an average city home during 10 years would range between $604-662, city staff estimated.
Director of Administrative Services Connie DeKemper said if a $19.5 million project is approved, the city may need to delay principal payments or refinance construction loans at greater interest rates, depending on the market, causing project costs to increase beyond original projections.
City staff recommended that the maximum project cost be $10 million, which would allow for some operating levy increases from 2022-24.
District 1 Alder Emily Lindsey, who supports the library expansion, told alders Tuesday that it would be a “big mistake” to cut funding, citing the work already completed by the library advisory committee and the library board.
Lindsey said the city has to protect its investment in the current library building with the expansion and repairing the aging facility.
The library expansion, she said, has received community support. She said the public works campus project “came out of left field” and was not fully vetted yet and should not be considered before the library expansion.
“We would be looking at our residents and what they are asking us to do (with the library) and say we are not going to do that because we have a different project we need to focus on,” Lindsey said. “We need to take on this library project, do the hard thing, and figure out how we are going to do it.”
District 2 Alder and City Council President Bill Connors proposed the $10 million city funding, noting that could cover maintenance issues and add space.
“I don’t know how much would be left over for building expansion but I think it would buy some building expansion,” Connors said.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said the committee’s action directs city staff to look at immediate roof and HVAC repairs needed at the library. The library board, he said, would need to look at a smaller project for the future. He said the reshaped project would then be brought back to council for a vote.
The Committee of the Whole also reduced Public Works Campus project funding during Tuesday’s meeting.
The CIP draft had $585,000 earmarked next year for the public works campus project, but alders reduced that to $300,000 after hearing from city staff that a scale backed-expansion project at the City Service Center could add space for restrooms and lockers.
The $17.5 million public works campus project is currently unfunded in the 2021-24 CIP.
The Committee of the Whole is scheduled to take up the CIP discussion again at its Sept. 17 meeting.
