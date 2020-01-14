Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser will deliver his annual State of the City address, where he shares his traditional budget breakdown as it relates to your tax bill and the 2020 budget, throughout January and once in February.
This year’s SOTC will culminate with a final event at the Sun Prairie Public Library on February 10, 2020 from 7-8:30 pm in the Community Room.
The special address will feature voices from the community as local community leaders give context and perspective to a few highlighted budget initiatives and city priorities. These short insights will be followed by a panel discussion with said speakers where residents can engage with speakers and the mayor around city priorities.
An opportunity to send questions in early will be complemented by question collection at the event. The event will close with a final look at what you can expect to see from Sun Prairie in 2020.
Featured local leaders this year will speak to transportation, senior services, housing and growth.
The Mayor’s State of the City address schedule includes:
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 8–9 a.m. at the Breakfast Bunch, Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 12–1 p.m. at the Optimist Club meeting, which takes place at Buck & Honey’s, 804 Liberty Blvd.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7:15– 8:15 a.m. at the Sun Prairie Rotary Club meeting, held at the Colonial Club.
Monday, Feb. 10, 7– 8:30 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive. in the Community Room.
In addition to the above events, Esser will be a special guest on the Sun Prairie cable access public affairs program “Talk of the Town.” which will air on KSUN (channel 13 or 1013 on TDS Cable or channel 984 on Spectrum cable, or on demand at ksun.tv) on or after Tuesday, Jan. 21.
