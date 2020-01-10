Concerns about new City of Sun Prairie polling places — being expressed angrily by constituents — could result in a second post card being mailed to city voters.
Alders raised those concerns near the end of the Jan. 7 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
This week, some city residents began receiving postcards indicating their polling place locations.
While some voters did not experience a change in polling locations, other voters did.
The postcards were the conclusion of a lengthy process conducted by the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office to find and locate suitable polling place locations following the long lines and extended wait times to register and cast ballots.
On May 15, alders approved a resolution to increase the number of polling locations in the City of Sun Prairie from four to eight.
“In addition to looking for four new polling locations, we also needed to find a replacement location for Patrick Marsh Middle School,” City Clerk Elena Hilby wrote in a memo to alders. “We considered many types of facilities, including churches, non-profit and for-profit businesses, publicly owned buildings, privately owned buildings, etc. We reached out to over 20 facilities over the past two months and made multiple site visits.”
After compiling a list of 22 potential locations, the clerk’s office conducted 16 site visits during a six week period, sometimes multiple times, including by city information technology (IT) staff to assess technology needs at each potential site.
Some of the considerations were: Capacity, ADA accessibility, square footage, location, parking, locked storage space, tables/chairs for use, layout/voter flow, access to facility for multiple days per election, cost, scheduling conflicts and a long term commitment.
Although seven of the potential locations agreed to become polling sites, just five were chosen, according to Hilby’s memo. On Sept. 17, alders approved the new polling place locations:
• The Faith Place Church, 311 E. Linnerud Drive, in addition to the existing Colonial Club;
• Two new polling places in District 2: Heartland Church, located on Wilburn Road in the Sun Prairie Business Park; and Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, located at 702 North St.
• Living Water Church, located in Providence, is the new polling location as well as the existing District 3 polling location at the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive; and
• Focus Church, located near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Thompson Road, will act as the second polling location for District 4 residents who now cast their ballots at the West Side Community Service Building at 2598 W. Main St.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker said he’s already heard from constituents who do not want to go to The Faith Place, 311 Linnerud Dr., to cast their ballots. He said he’s heard from some constituents who don’t think there is ample parking available at the church.
Still others are angry about having to walk further to the new District 1 polling location. Some residents who live within walking distance of the Colonial Club will now have to vote at Faith Place.
District 2 Alder and City Council President Bill Connors said nobody lived within walking distance of the former District 2 polling place at Patrick Marsh Middle School, so he couldn’t understand all the fuss. He pointed out his district is getting two new polling locations, including one that is not even located in the district.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant asked if the city could send another postcard to city voters, this time with blaze orange and a larger headline.
He said if he hadn’t seen the postcard with the city logo on it, he may have thrown it out with other junk mail.
District 1 Alder Emily Lindsey asked Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Wood if the city clerk’s office could prepare a summary explaining the criteria for the selection of the polling locations to be able to explain it to voters who may be upset by the changes.
“We have done that,” Wood said, “but we will do more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.