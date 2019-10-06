The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will consider a proposal by Habitat for Humanity of Dane County as part of its regularly scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 8 meeting.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler said the commission will convene a public hearing for Habitat For Humanity of Dane County, Inc.’s General Development Plan (GDP) request for a 120-lot single-family development on approximately 47 acres of land near the northwest corner of Town Hall Road and East Main Street.
In September, Habitat asked the city to postpone consideration of the plan until this month.
Other items scheduled to be considered by the commission include:
Ryan Companies request
Following up on a previously approved GDP, Ryan Companies is seeking approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow a 142-unit Institutional Residential use (senior care facility) at 275-291 N. City Station Drive. Ryan Companies is referring to the development in planning documents as Talamore.
Pizza Ranch expansion
Pizza Ranch Sun Prairie LLC is seeking for approval of an amendment to an approved PIP to allow a building expansion of approximately 2,100 sq. ft. at the existing Sun Prairie Pizza Ranch located at 682 S. Grand Ave.
Mike’s Auto Repair CUP
Mike’s Automotive Repair is seeking approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow for Permanent Outdoor Display and Sales (used autos) as an accessory use at its existing location at 440 Linnerud Drive.
More information
The commission meeting is scheduled to take place in the second floor Council Chambers of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main Street beginning at 7 p.m.
More information on the Oct. 8 plan commission agenda items may be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at 608-825-1107.
