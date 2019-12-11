Analiese Eicher has announced that she will seek re-election to the District 3 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
“I have been honored to serve my community on the county board since 2018 and look forward to continuing to work on behalf of Sun Prairie for another term,” said Eicher. “I am proud of the work I have done at the county from expanding community engagement through the Engage Dane program, to securing new county funding for the Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators to support our youth, to working with colleagues to support affordable housing projects outside of Madison, to preserving hundreds of new acres of park land to help mitigate floods and climate change in Dane County.”
During the past two years, Eicher served as a member of the Health and Human Needs Committee, the Youth Commission and the Parks Commission. In February, Eicher was elected Second Vice Chair of the Dane County Board by her colleagues and was appointed to serve on the budget writing Personnel and Finance Committee.
Throughout her re-election campaign, Eicher will be reaching out to neighbors and stakeholders to hear their continued goals for Sun Prairie.
“I look forward to continuing conversations with folks in Sun Prairie as Dane County prepares to face new and interesting challenges in the future," Eicher said. "There are big projects on the horizon, including redistricting and the Alliant Energy Center, and I am ready to keep leading and representing Sun Prairie.”
Eicher was first elected to the Dane County Board from Sun Prairie in 2018. She is also a member of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission and on the Downtown Steering Committee. Eicher and her partner, Jeff Christensen, live on North Street with their dog, Bernie.
