With the heat expected to spike in the mid 90s this week, health officials are letting people know where they can cool down.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of southern Wisconsin, in effect from noon Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday, as temperatures are expected to hit the low 90s Thursday and the mid- to upper 90s Friday.
Heat index values will be in the 100s, possibly up to 110 on Friday.
The City of Sun Prairie Emergency Management recommends these tips to prevent heat-related deaths/illnesses:
• Drink 1 to 1-1/2 quarts of fluid daily to prevent dehydration. Water, fruit juices and juice drinks are the best choices. Avoid alcohol and caffeine because they dehydrate the body.
• Wear light colored, lightweight clothing. If you must go outside during the hottest part of the day, wear a hat.
• While outdoors, rest frequently in a shady area.
• Check frequently on ill family members, the elderly and neighbors.
• Never leave children, the elderly or pets in a parked car, not even for a few minutes. Brain damage or death can occur from the rapid rise of temperature inside the vehicle.
The City of Sun Prairie does not currently have 24-hour cooling stations available for citizens. Public buildings (Public Library, West Community Building, and East Community Building) are available for use during hours of operation.
If you have a Heat Emergency, please dial 911
If you need assistance due to the heat contact Sun Prairie Police Dispatch at 608-837-7336
Dane County Emergency Management named a long list public air-conditioned spaces, including the Sun Prairie Public Library, Sun Prairie Youth Center and Colonial Club.
Here's the Sun Prairie list:
Sun Prairie Public Library M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri:
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sun: Closed
1350 Linnerud Drive Sun Prairie 608-825-7323
The Colonial Club M-Th: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri:
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
301 Blankenheim Lane Sun Prairie 608-837-4611
Sun Prairie Youth Center
M-Fri: 3-6 p.m. Sat-Sun: Closed 160 South Street Sun Prairie 608-825-4303
More locations listed at https://www.countyofdane.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.