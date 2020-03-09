The City of Sun Prairie advanced $3.2 million to the city’s four Tax Increment Finance districts in 2019.
City officials expect three of the TIFs to continue or start repayments except for the Sun Prairie Business Park that includes Kollege Town Sports, which recently announced it was closing in April.
The city advanced $1.49 million to TIF 8, $468,975 to TIF 9, $527,631 to TIF 12 and $729,437 to TIF 13.
City of Sun Prairie Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi said TIF 12 doesn’t have the financial resources to repay the advances without taxable development and forecasted that TIF advancement will continue to grow. Vander Kooi gave a financial summary of the city’s TIF districts to the Finance Committee last week.
TIF 12 was created in 2016 to pay for infrastructure costs and set up incentives for developments in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Neil Stechschulte said it was expected that the general fund was going to have to pay TIF 12 shortfall until there was enough development to pay it back.
Stechschulte said other city TIF Districts have seen these shortfalls and then went on to be financially beneficial to the city.
Under the current financial forecast, the city would need to advance money to TIF 12 until it closes in 2035 if new development doesn’t come through. But Stechschulte expects more businesses to move in.
“We don’t expect it to stay in the black forever,” he said.
There are 65 acres of land in TIF 12 that could be developed. Stechschulte said that is one of the largest development sites in Dane County, with easy access to State Hwy. N and 151. The Sun Prairie Business Park has found success in attracting light manufacturing and research and development companies.
The city purchased 65 acres in 2017 to amend the TIF 12 boundaries. The city also has an option to sell land to a developer, Stechschulte said, to pay back the debt.
As the city looks for more development in TIF 12, it is reviewing its options after Riddell announced in February that it has sold Kollege Town to BSN Sports and the Sun Prairie facility was closing, impacting 106 workers.
The team sports and corporate apparel dealer, bought by Riddell in 2015, opened the 102,125 sq. ft. facility in May 2017.
The city negotiated a $1.3 million pay-as-you-go TIF incentive with Kollege Town, which agreed to build the $7.5 million facility at 1763 N. Bristol St. and hire 240 employees by 2021.
Under that finance method, the developer pays for the project’s upfront cost with the city establishing criteria for payment to the developer from future tax increment to recoup some of their initial investment.
The city gives TIF assistance for expansion projects that bring in an additional half-million or more in assessable property value, creates or retains at least 10 jobs, or has some other economic benefit to the community. TIFF agreements are reviewed by city staff, consultants, and the Community Development Authority and voted on by the city council.
With the facility’s closing, Stechschulte said, the city’s lawyers are reviewing the Kollege Town TIF agreement.
“They are not going to hit those performance perimeters that we have established,” Stechschulte said. “So that may require them to pay a penalty or disqualify them from receiving the incentive payment in the first place.”
If a new business doesn’t come in, Stechschulte said the incentive payments that would have gone to Kollege Town could be used to pay the city’s debt for TIF 12 projects. The city is receiving property taxes from the building’s owner.
Stechschulte said the city has received five inquires on the building since Kollege Town announced it was closing and passed them on to the building’s owner.
“It is already on the radar screen,” Stechschulte said. “So I think we won’t see this building vacant for long.”
He said the city could keep the TIF agreement in place if a new tenant is found or renegotiate.
“If it is a company that we are really interested in,” Stechschulte said. “We have the ability to re-extend the terms of the current deal but we are not going to do that until we know who they are and what they are doing.”
A view of city’s TIFs: TIF 8 Downtown
This district was created in 2001 to revitalize the former industrial area in the downtown historic district. As of the latest 2018 report, approximately $17.6 million in TIF assistance was used for installing infrastructure, environmental remediation, and incentive to create $57 million of new value in the TID. The TIF is forecasted to close 2027 with full repayment, based on the current financial position, City Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi reported.
TIF 9 Westside Commercial
This mixed-use district was created in 2007 to facilitate land and infrastructure for the healthcare campus near the USH/151 Reiner Road interchange. SSM Health Care owns 17 acres of the land for its health facility.
The TIF boundaries were expanded in 2013 to provide incentives for Marcus Theatre, Cabela’s and the Hilton Garden Inn. The TIF is expected to close in 2025, two years earlier than the termination date.
Vander Kooi reported that TIF 9 began repayment of its advancements from the general fund in 2019 and will continue repayments through 2022.
TIF 12 Sun Prairie Business Park-Sixth addition
Based on the current financial position, TIF No. 12 will continue to have increasing advances through the life of the TIF and doesn’t have the financial resources to repay the advance from the General Fund. The city anticipates that TIF No. 12 will be able to repay small amounts to the General Fund in 2022-2023 but without taxable development in the TIF No. 12, the advance from the general fund will continue.
TIF 13 Park 151
This industrial TIF, created in 2017, includes 94.5 acres along US Highway 151 and Reiner Road.
The area is a private industrial park, Park 151. A 100,000 sq. ft. spec building was completed in 2018 and Sanimatic built a 130,000 sq. ft. facility there. Another spec building is under construction.
Vander Kooi reported that it is anticipated that TIF No. 13 will fully repay its advance from the General Fund in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.