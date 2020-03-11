In a statement issued Wednesday March 11, the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced that Amy Skicki has assumed the role of executive director for the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce.
Skicki joins the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce most recently coming from Hiebing, a world-class marketing advertising agency based in Madison.
Previously, she enjoyed a 12-year career as assistant general manager of Prairie Athletic Club, one of Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s largest members.
As a sergeant in the U.S. Army, Skicki served seven years in organizational training and aviation inventory control. She currently serves as board member of Shelter from the Storm Ministries and Tellurian UCAN and committee member of Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Sun Prairie.
“The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is so excited to welcome Amy to the very important role of executive director," remarked Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board Chair and Bank of Sun Prairie SVP Joe Schuch. "Our city is growing, thriving and evolving and we need a dynamic, experienced professional to embrace the role and the mission of the chamber to promote, connect and advocate for member organizations and the community."
Schuch said the board unanimously selected Skicki for her "organizational experience and passion for this community and well as her visionary aspirations to take the chamber to greater levels of success.”
A chamber-sponsored community event will introduce and welcome new chamber staff on Tuesday, April 21, from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1220 S. Grand Ave.
Sun Prairie of Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business membership association with 411 member organizations representing more than 10,000 employees. It is volunteer-driven with a 12-member board of directors representing a dozen Sun Prairie businesses, and numerous committees that focus on member connection and business and community promotion; learn more online at https://www.sunprairiechamber.com/ .
