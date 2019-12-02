The ninth annual Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Bowling Tourney will take place from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15 at Prairie Lanes, 430 Clarmar Drive. For $22 per person, participants receive three games of nine pin tap bowling, shoe rental and a pizza buffet.
A 50-50 raffle will also take place during the bowling tourney.
Non-bowlers are welcome to participate for $11 per person for the pizza buffet only.
The chamber is also seeking teams, event and lane sponsors and prize donors for the tourney.
Lane sponsorships are available for $75 each. Lane sponsors receive signage at the event on your lane and acknowledgment in the chamber newsletter and on the website.
Event sponsorships are available for $300. Event sponsors receive all the benefits of lane sponsorship and get a free team of four (an $88 value).
Prize donors – who are asked to donate four $10 prizes – will also be mentioned in the chamber newsletter and at the event.
For more information or to donate prizes, call the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce at 608-837-4547.
