The Sun Prairie High School has listed distance learning information to help students and parents cope with the closure of Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) facilities March 16-April 5.
"I want to thank our students, families, and staff for your continued support and understanding as we all navigate through this unprecedented situation," remarked Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby in a written statement emailed to parents on Sunday, March 15. "We remain committed to supporting our students and families throughout this time. Our amazing staff are here to help you through this process.
"Our staff have been working throughout the weekend to ensure our students are provided meaningful and enriching academic opportunities through distance learning," Nerby added. "Our teaching staff will communicate mainly through Google Classroom and students should continue to engage with teachers via their Chromebooks. We also want to encourage our students to be reading every day along with physical daily exercise."
To support SPHS students and families throughout the coming days and weeks, here's a quick look at what the next few days will look like:
Monday, March 16 -- No students report. SPHS teachers and staff will be reporting to continue planning their distance learning plans for high school students.
Tuesday, March 17 -- The building will be open and teachers will be available from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. for students and families to come in if they need their devices, bags, instruments or medication.
Wednesday, March 18 -- The building will be open and teachers will be available between 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. for students and families to come in if they need their devices, bags, instruments or medication.
Thursday, March 19 -- Students will begin their distance learning and the building will be closed.
Friday, March 20 -- Students will continue distance learning and the building will be closed.
March 23-27 -- Spring Break, there is no distance learning expectation.
March 30-April 3 -- Distance learning will resume for students and staff and the building will be closed.
Nerby said SPHS will continue to send information to families and students with more details and specifics to navigate through this process.
"Please know that our priority is to be available to support our students and families throughout the upcoming days and weeks," Nerby added. "This situation has been changing rapidly and we do not know what things will look like beyond April 3. As we learn more, we will share more. We appreciate your continued support and understanding as we all navigate this situation."
Nerby said the district looks forward to returning to school as usual and seeing students and families again soon. "Please take care of yourselves and be safe," Nerby added. "If you need anything, please reach out."
