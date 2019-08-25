To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Telephone and Data Systems has launched the 50 for 50 Golden Year of Giving initiative.
In conjunction with its subsidiaries — TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions, Suttle-Straus and U.S. Cellular — the company will be giving $50,000 to charities across the country in 2019, based solely on employee recommendations and votes.
The March of Dimes is the most recent recipient. Throughout the past 80 years, the March of Dimes has helped millions of babies and mothers survive pregnancies. Some of the ways this is accomplished is through full support during pregnancy, supporting and advocating policies that prioritize their health and improve healthcare, and pioneering research to find solutions to the biggest health threats to moms and babies. The charity was nominated by TDS Telecom Consumer Specialist Todd Coy, a father who sees the benefits of the organization every day.
“Six years ago, we were told we were having twins,” said Coy. “They came unexpectedly early with complications. Without the research, dedication, and discoveries of the March of Dimes, I do not think my girls would be as healthy as they are. March of Dimes is the reason our girls had a fighting chance.”
According to Coy, the company’s 50 for 50 year of giving initiative plays a huge role in boosting the company’s culture.
“As an employee, there are so many choices to choose from and support,” said Coy. “By asking employees who they want to support, it really makes a direct impact on those in our network, making the TDS community stronger.”
March of Dimes is one of many charitable organizations that will receive support from the TDS 50 for 50 Golden Year of Giving initiative. Through November 2019, employees have the opportunity to nominate, and then vote for, charities selected by their co-workers.
The two organizations that garner the most votes each month will receive $3,000 and $1,000, respectively. In December, employees will vote again and two of the 22 winning organizations will receive an additional $4,000 or $2,000.
The founder of Telephone and Data Systems, Roy Carlson, once said, “I firmly believe that a local community is best served by local people who are aware of local needs.”
TDS, which provides phone, TV and internet service in Sun Prairie, viewed the anniversary celebration as a natural way to celebrate and give back. For more information about community involvement, visit tdstelecom.com.
