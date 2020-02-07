Prairie View Middle School (PVMS) students received a Black History Month lesson as well as career coaching when Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor addressed students on Tuesday, Feb. 4 during Career Day.
The superintendent used her own experience about being able to picture a career as a way to encourage students to envision their career path.
Candidly, the superintendent told students during the all-school assembly in the school’s gymnasium, she did not envision herself as a school superintendent. But it was something she could see.
“You see, I grew up in the segregated South, a little town in Mississippi called Marks, and it was one of the poorest cities in the United States, but it was segregated — so we had schools that were white schools and schools that were black schools,” Stanford Taylor said. Just moment before, she emphasized the lessons of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month.
“And being in that environment, there were people who tried to limit or define who I was and what I could do,” Stanford Taylor said. “And so my view at an early age was very limited. It was limited to the things that I could see — I could see a cashier at the store, I could see a teacher, I could see a nurse. And so that became my ambition.”
But what she could become, she said, was also limited by what others believed she could be.
“And so early on, my family owned what we call the café, so we sold food and beverages. I had an opportunity to be the cashier in the café that was not as fulfilling for me,” Stanford Taylor recalled.
“Now, the other part I should tell you is that I grew up in a family of 14 so there were 14 siblings. That meant there was a lot of babysitting going on because I was right in the middle of the pack and there was a lot of teaching going on. So at an early age, I became a teacher of my younger siblings. I enjoyed that,” Stanford Taylor said.
“So when I had a chance to go to high school during that time — and we’re talking about the early ‘70s so just to give you some perspective — in high school, they kind of channeled us: All of the females were in business ed because they were training us to become secretaries,” Taylor said.
Her view changed when she attended the University of Wisconsin, she remembered.
“Now I had an idea that I wanted to be an accountant, partially because my mother said, ‘well, you know, if you go into accounting, you can come back and help with the business. You can do the taxes.’ And so I thought, ‘okay, I’ll try that.’ That wasn’t fulfilling for me, either. My heart, my passion was in education and so after a false start, I decided to follow my heart,” Stanford Taylor said. “I graduated with an undergraduate degree in elementary education and I went on to finish my masters in educational administration.”
After a stint as a training analyst in business, Taylor became a teacher. She taught for 10 years, became a principal for 11 and became an assistant state superintendent of public instruction for 18 years. Last January, she was appointed superintendent after Tony Evers was elected governor.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would be standing before you today as your state superintendent. There was the opportunity, but I had to do the work to get to that position. And so your work becomes recognized by others,” Stanford Taylor said.
“So when thinking about what I wanted to talk to you about today, I thought about all of the people that you all might know who are in careers or have kind of predicted where they were going to go, not knowing at an early age that this is what they were preparing themselves for,” Stanford Taylor said.
San Francisco 49ers assistant football coach Katie Sowers, singer Bruno Mars, singer Demi Lovato and model Tyrese Gibson (known professionally as Tyrese) were all used as examples of people who had envisioned what they wanted to do as careers before realizing their successes.
“You have to imagine, but then you have to do the work to realize the dream. So I would like for all of you to think about what it is today that you can imagine yourself doing in 10 to 15 years. Now we know statistics say you all will change jobs a number of times. I think the last time I saw it . . . you might have 11 different jobs during your career. That’s a lot. But the advantage is you will have accumulated some transferrable skills, skills that can be used in many different professions. So you’re not locked into one profession,” Stanford Taylor said.
PVMS students also asked the superintendent questions about careers, and presented her with a PVMS t-shirt before students were dismissed to hear about different careers in their classrooms.
