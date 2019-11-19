GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay police say they are looking for a man they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.
Authorities say the 38-year-old man abducted Babette Caraballo shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday from her place of employment, Hansen’s Frozen Foods.
The two left the business in a black SUV. Police have not released a possible license plate number.
WLUK-TV reports police had contact with the suspect last week when he showed up at Caraballo’s residence and tried to persuade her to come with him, but she refused.
