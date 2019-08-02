The U.S. Senate voted to pass legislation Tuesday, July 30 introduced by Senator Tammy Baldwin to honor Fire Captain Cory Barr.
Barr is the Sun Prairie firefighter who was killed by a natural gas explosion while responding to a July 10, 2018 natural gas leak in Sun Prairie. He is credited with evacuating more than 100 people from the building.
“Captain Cory Barr paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect Sun Prairie residents and save lives. Captain Barr is a hero and I am proud that we are honoring his public service and commitment to protecting others by officially designating the Sun Prairie building in his name,” said Baldwin in a statement announcing the passage.
“I’m pleased that our legislation has passed the Senate,” Baldwin added, “and I look forward to its passage in the House so it can be signed into law by the President.”
The legislation, introduced by Wisconsin Senators Baldwin and Ron Johnson in April, designates the post office at 1715 Linnerud Drive in Sun Prairie as the “Fire Captain Cory Barr Post Office Building.”
The entire Wisconsin Congressional Delegation, led by U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, has introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.
