Continuing past practice, the Sun Prairie School Board on Monday Sept. 9 voted to approve short-term borrowing of $12 million as part of a consortium with other school districts.
Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Director of Business & Finance Phil Frei explained the district does short-term borrowing each year because the district issues payroll and accounts payable payments on a regular month-to-month basis, but the main sources of revenue (taxes and state aid) are not received equally over 12 months.
State law allows school districts to issue short-term tax and revenue anticipation notes for cash flow purposes.
“In the last five years, the amount of short-term borrowing needed has decreased from a high of $17 million to the current $12 million,” Frei wrote in a memo to the board. “Building adequate cash reserves will minimize and eventually eliminate the need to short-term borrow. This will maximize operational funds applied to educational needs as opposed to paying interest.”
Frei explained in the memo that other participating districts are Chippewa Falls, Evansville, Milton, Oshkosh, Richland, and Shorewood. The total amount of collective borrowing will be approximately $50 million.
While the SPASD is part of the “pool” for issuance, the SPASD is not be liable for any other district’s note, according to Frei. The primary advantage of participating in this program is that it provides districts with timely access to capital markets at the lowest borrowing costs. By combining with other districts, the issuance will have an “MIG-1 rating,” which is the Moody’s rating that designates short-term obligations as the highest rating and thus the best quality.
The board approved the Resolution Authorizing Temporary Borrowing in an Amount Not to Exceed $12 million; Issuance of Tax and Revenue Anticipation Promissory Notes; and Participation in the PMA Levy and Aid Anticipation Notes Program.
Albright marks two years with transplant
Board member Carol Albright gave an emotional testimony about marking her birthday and the second anniversary of receiving a transplanted organ. Although she did not specify what the organ was during her remarks, Albright thanked staffers at UW Hospital as well as her friends and family for assisting her during recovery.
Albright also urged others to become organ donors.
“Please, talk [to your family] about becoming an organ donor,” Albright said. “Sign the back of your driver’s license.”
Board rejects policy re-naming
Following a lengthy discussion, the board voted 5-2, with one absent, to reject proposed revisions to Student Results Policy Titles and a Proposed New Student Result Policy 3: Betterment of the Communities.
Albright suggested changing the titles of the existing policies and adding a requirement that students register to vote. Superintendent Brad Saron balked at the police change suggestion, saying that any change in board governance requires the input of the community.
Both Board Vice President Tom Weber and Board President Steve Schroeder also rejected the proposal, but on different grounds. Weber said he was “a process guy” and that changing the board policy for no reason didn’t make any sense.
Schroeder argued that making student voter registration a requirement would make those who are not U.S. citizens more isolated than they already are. While emphasizing that he supported the right of those who have the vote to cast ballots, Schroeder also said those same voters have a right not to cast their ballots if they choose.
The board president also said that he couldn’t support the change based on the existing board governance model, which had extensive community input and resulted in a strategic plan for the district. He also pointed out the school board previously approved a resolution supporting student registration to vote.
Student board member Emily Flood told board members that she is working with the League of Women Voters of Dane County to conduct a voter registration drive next spring, because there is no fall general election in November.
Albright said had she known about the voter registration activities, she may not have come forward with the policy change.
But the board voted 4-2, with board member Dave Hoekstra absent, to reject Albright’s policy suggestions.
