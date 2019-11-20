The City of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) announced that the 104th annual Fire Truck Parade and Tree Lighting event will take place Friday, Nov. 29 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, located at 115 E. Main St. in historic downtown Sun Prairie.
Join the crowds in front of the Historical Library and Museum for this colorful and energetic community tradition, which includes a special guest appearance from Santa Claus. The event is a partnership between the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department and the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum.
While waiting for the fire trucks to arrive, enjoy entertainment and treats beginning at 5:30 p.m., along with:
• Cookies served outside of Board & Brush;
• Musical performances taking place in Cannery Square; and
• Fusion Dance Academy dancers kicking off the parade with a street performance in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum.
Fire Truck Parade and Tree Lighting
Area fire departments will bring their trucks to town decorated for the holiday season as part of the annual Fire Truck Parade.
The fire trucks will depart from Kroncke Drive at approximately 5:55 p.m. and travel east on Main Street (which will be closed for the parade and tree lighting) and proceed until they are parked side-by-side in two lanes at the intersection of Main Street and Church/Market Streets.
Once all of the fire trucks are parked, watch as special guest Santa Claus uses holiday magic to light the Sun Prairie Christmas tree located in front of the Historical Library and Museum.
After the tree is lit, get an up-close look at the fire trucks as they are parked on Main Street for viewing and photo pleasure.
Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides
On Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free horse-drawn wagon rides will depart from in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, at 115 E. Main Street, in Downtown Sun Prairie.
Santa Saturdays
On Saturdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., New Perspective Senior Living, 222 S. Bristol St., will host Santa Claus. Bring the kids, their wish list, and a camera, and take a free photo with Santa Claus. All BID events are designed to offer a variety of engaging activities throughout Downtown Sun Prairie that hopefully appeals to a wide range of people and encourages residents and visitors to explore Downtown Sun Prairie before and after the events.
Follow the Sun Prairie BID on Facebook at www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie for more event details.
