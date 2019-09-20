The Sun Prairie Area School District received a student threat Sept. 19, but police have dealt with it and classes will be in session today, according to an email to parents.
Sun Prairie High School (SPHS) Principal Keith Nerby said in a 12:53 a.m. email to parents, "We have had a great start to the school year, however, we want to bring something to your attention that we learned about late last night.
"At approximately 9:30 p.m. yesterday, we were notified by several parents of a possible threat made by a SPHS student. We immediately responded by reaching out to the Sun Prairie Police Department.
"As always, safety is our number one priority," Nerby wrote. "We are thankful for our partnership with the police department and their quick response to bring resolution to the situation. Our schools are safe, and classes will be held as usual today.
"This is a great example of cooperation between parents and our schools. Please take this opportunity to remind your students how important it is to say something if you see or hear anything that may cause concern," Nerby added.
"Thank you for your continued support," the principal concluded, "and partnership."
