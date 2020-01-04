A Sun Prairie man facing homicide charges in an October drunk driving crash is set for a jury trial in April and is being sued by the widow of the man killed.
Nicholas J. Hanley, 48, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in the death of Kevin G. Sylve, 60, Sun Prairie on Oct. 14, 2018.
Hanley was attempting to pass Sylve’s car on Highway T in the Town of Sun Prairie as it made a left turn, according to the criminal complaint. A passenger in Sylve’s car was severely injured.
Hanley, who was in Dane County Circuit Court on Dec. 20, is scheduled for a jury trial starting April 8.
The court entered a not-guilty plea on Hanley’s behalf after Hanley stood mute during a Feb. 15, 2019 Dane County Circuit Court arraignment. Standing mute has the same legal effect as a not guilty plea.
At the time of the crash, Hanley’s blood alcohol concentration was .087, according to the criminal complaint. Hanley at first told Dane County Sheriff deputies that he didn’t drink alcohol the day of the crash but later said he had “maybe three” beers before the Sunday 4:01 p.m. crash. Hanley failed a field sobriety test, the complaint states.
Hanley told Dane County Sheriff deputies that the Toyota Camry that Sylve was driving didn’t have a left turn signal on, so he attempted to pass it after he said it was driving slow. Hanley estimated the car was traveling 25 mph in a 55 mph speed zone.
According to crash experts, Hanley’s GMC pickup truck had accelerated between 62-70.5 mph and braked a half a second before the crash as the Camry made a left hand turn into pumpkin patch driveway off of Highway T.
Hanley, who has prior OWI convictions from 1993, 2003 and 2006, was also charged with homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, injury by intoxicated use of vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration with passenger under 16 years of age, OWI (4th), homicide by vehicle-controlled substance, injury by use of a vehicle-controlled substance and operating with restricted controlled substance.
Hanley is free on a $35,000 cash bond.
Sylve’s widow, Amy Sylve, filed a civil lawsuit against Hanley in Dane County Circuit Court in July.
