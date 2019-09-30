On Monday, Oct. 7, Culver’s of Sun Prairie, located at 1501 W. Main St., will donate a portion of all sales between 5-8 p.m. to KIDS-4.
For those who don’t know, KIDS-4 is Sun Prairie’s unique “TV for kids, by kids” media literacy program for Sun Prairie Area School District students in grades 4-8.
‘The timing of the share night this year is perfect,” said Sun Prairie Media Center director Jeff Robbins. “It comes right after our Kick-Off Party on October 1 and during the first week of 2019-2020 crews, so it’s a terrific chance for KIDS-4 families to come out, get to know each other, and start the crew year off right by supporting this tremendous program.”
The 2018 KIDS-4 Share Night was a remarkable success, resulting in a Culver’s donation of $653.85 to the Parents of KIDS-4 fundraising group — topping the 2017 number by a whopping 79 percent.
The Sun Prairie Media Center is currently looking for volunteers to help with the Share Night. Anyone interested should contact Robbins by email at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.
“It’s important that we get volunteer help at the Culver’s Share Night,” said Robbins, “because that’s the only way to ensure that the percentage of sales that Culver’s offers to donate actually gets donated.”
103.5 The Sun Community Radio is planning to do a live remote broadcast that night at Culver’s as well, so individuals interested in being on the radio should also stop in.
Money raised on Oct. 7 will be used to buy equipment deemed most necessary by the Sun Prairie Media Center and families currently involved in KIDS-4.
Options for the money raised will be discussed at the KIDS-4 Kick-Off Party on Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.