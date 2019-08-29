MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin officials say the gray wolf population may have stabilized after nearing extinction decades ago.
The state Department of Natural Resources says it counted from 914 to 978 wolves in the year to April 2019. The agency says that is a 1% increase from the last count.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that state data shows there were just 25 wolves in Wisconsin 1980.
A federal judge placed the gray wolf on the endangered species list in 2014. The federal government this year launched an effort to delist it.
Adrian Treves is a professor of environmental studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Treves says Wisconsin hasn't been transparent with its count and that the federal government shouldn't rely on the state's numbers.
The DNR said it stands by the count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.