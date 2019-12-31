For many years, drinking and driving was an acceptable habit in Wisconsin. But tougher laws and increased enforcement are making some drivers change their habits. Let’s all make a resolution to improve our driving habits in 2020, and start by planning ahead for New Year’s Eve.
Ringing in the New Year with family and friends is a tradition that many look forward to. Make sure the party plan includes safe rides for everyone. On nights like New Year’s Eve, there are so many options to take advantage of to get a safe ride home.
If events take you outside the City of Madison, plan for a designated driver, take a cab, stay the night, or just stay sober. Law enforcement throughout Dane County will be keeping a watchful eye on motorists, and deputies won’t hesitate to stop drivers who they suspect may be intoxicated. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to have a fun filled and safe holiday, so they’ll be working hard to keep drunk drivers off the roads.
By making the decision to drive drunk, not only are you risking a hefty fine and court costs, you’re risking your life and the lives of others on the road.
Let’s all resolve to do better in 2020. Drive sober, buckle up, and give driving your full attention. The life it may save may be your own.
