Geri Cadwallader of Pro Health Chiropractic in Sun Prairie received the Chiropractic Society of Wisconsin’s (CSW) Chiropractic Assistant of the Year Award on Oct. 19, 2019 at the annual Health & Wellness Summit held in Wisconsin Dells.
This award is given to a chiropractic assistant annually in recognition of their exceptional public service, commitment to the public’s health and welfare, dedication to the profession, and service to the CSW. Cadwallader has worked at Pro Health Chiropractic since it was founded in 2008.
She has been instrumental in not only the growth of Pro Health, but also in allowing them to help more patients and being an asset to the Sun Prairie community. She is very involved in local as well as regional charities and is involved in setting the CA track for the CSW. Also because of Geri Cadwallader, Pro Health Chiropractic has won “Best Customer Service” awarded by the Sun Prairie Star four of the last 10 years.
The CSW is a nonprofit affiliation of licensed doctors of chiropractic and associated businesses across Wisconsin dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the highest quality of drug-free, holistic care to patients. The CSW accomplishes its goals through education and dissemination of information, organized governmental activity, legislation and regulation, mediation with consumer and public interest groups, and provision of collective benefits to its members.
All members must be licensed to practice chiropractic by the State of Wisconsin. For more information, visit CSW’s website at https://www.chiropracticsocietywi.org/ .
