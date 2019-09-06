Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said The Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue and members of Sun Prairie Police & EMS will be hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 135 N. Bristol St.
"On this day we will remember all the civilians and public servants who made the ultimate sacrifice on that dreadful day, and all Public Servants who have given their lives in service," Garrison said in a press release announcing the ceremony.
All who would like to honor, are welcome to join this short ceremony as the community continues to keep its promise to “Never Forget.”
The tentative time line of events includes:
7-7:20 a.m. -- Meet at Station 1, 135 N. Bristol
7:30 a.m. -- Welcome.
7:35 a.m. -- Pledge of Allegiance.
7:40 a.m. -- Opening prayer.
7:46 a.m. -- Moment of silence and reflection.
7:50 a.m. -- Closing statement.
7:55 a.m. -- Adjournment.
