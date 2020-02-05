The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will consider two items connected with the proposed Pumpkin Patch Farms retail development featuring Meijer as part of the commission’s Feb. 11 agenda.
Sun Prairie Planning Director Tim Semmann said the commission will convene a public hearing on a request by Sun Prairie Partners LLC for approval of an amendment to the City of Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan to change the land use classification for approximately 48 acres of land. The land is located south of West Main Street and west of South Thompson Road. The designation, if given final approval by the Sun Prairie City Council, will change from “Parks & Open Space”, “General Commercial”, “Neighborhood Mixed Use”, and “Neighborhood Residential” to “General Commercial” and “Parks & Open Space”.
Semmann said related requests to be considered involve approval of a General Development Plan to create the Pumpkin Patch Commercial Shopping District, and a Preliminary and Final Plat of Pumpkin Patch Farms, creating six commercial lots and two outlots.
In a related item, the commission will also consider acceptance of lands to be used for public road right-of-way and possible park land, along with stormwater easements in association with the GDP and plats being sought by Sun Prairie Partners, LLC.
SPASD requests
The commission will also consider two items from the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) relating to the new Sun Prairie West High School.
Commissioners will convene a public hearing on a request by the SPASD for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a new high school with associated athletic fields located on approximately 100 acres south of Windsor Street, east of N. Westmount Drive and west of N. Grand Avenue. In a related item, the commission is also scheduled to consider a request by the SPASD for approval of a Certified Survey Map (CSM) to divide approximately 126.4 acres of land located south of Windsor Street, east of North Westmount Drive and west of North Grand Avenue into one lot and two outlots.
Habitat PIP
The commission is also scheduled to consider a request by Habitat of Humanity of Dane County Inc. for approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) for the Town Hall Development consisting of 118 single-family lots and six outlots on lands located along the west side of Town Hall Drive approximately one-eighth of a mile north of Highway 19.
The meeting will be held in the second floor Council Chambers of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main Street beginning at 7 p.m.
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Community Development Department at 608-825-1107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.