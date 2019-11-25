Royle Printing recently announced Tom Benedict and Leigh Ann Sickinger as new hires.
Benedict is joining Royle Printing as Director of Catalog Sales. In this role, Benedict will oversee and enhance Royle’s position in developing the catalog market. Benedict has a wealth of experience in this area, serving for more than 27 years in the catalog and print industry. He has been with RR Donnelly/LSC, Banta Corporation and most recently with Arandell Corporation as their Vice President of Sales.
“Royle is clearly committed to expand their presence in the catalog market through their continued investment in equipment and resources,” Benedict said. “The company is well positioned to serve and support catalogers, both in producing high quality print products and distributing the products in the most efficient manner. I feel the knowledge and relationships I share in the direct mail industry will help the Royle team accomplish their goals.”
Sickinger is joining Royle Printing as Purchasing Manager. In this role, Sickinger will be responsible for vendor relationships in purchasing supplies, ink and paper for production. Sickinger brings with her more than 10 years of experience, most recently as a Paper Buyer/Manager for Quad Graphics.
“We are very pleased to have both Tom and Leigh Ann join our team,” says Chris Carpenter, President and Owner of Royle Printing. “Their experience and tenure in the print industry will be put to good use as Royle grows and expands our service offerings. Royle will continue to invest in equipment, technology and partnerships, to provide customers with highly efficient and cost effective solutions.”
Royle Printing is an independently owned and managed printing company specializing in high quality graphic and distribution services meeting the needs of publishers, catalogers and corporate partners for 70 years. Royle traces its beginnings as a newspaper publisher and continues today to provided innovative and adaptable print and digital solutions to clients; for more, visit royle.com.
