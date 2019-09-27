The Red Mist? Orioles? Colts? Eagles? Monsters?
The new mascot for the middle school that will be converted from Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School will be narrowed down from one of three choices — Hornets, Huskies or Owls — according to Sun Prairie School Board member Dave Hoekstra, who announced the choices during the Sun Prairie School Board meeting on Monday, Sept. 23.
That’s quite a narrowing down from a list that also included hedgehogs, ravens, monsters, foxes, groundhogs, volunteers, raptors, ospreys, sun seekers, navigators, renegades, hawks and more.
The name for the new middle school has also been narrowed down — it’s between Central Heights, Hillcrest and Hilltop middle school (cast your vote now as part of the Reader Poll at sunprairiestar.com). Staffers and students in grades 6-12 will have the ability to vote on the mascots of each school.
That list of three names for the new middle school was also culled from a selection of several suggestions that included the late Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr and Sun Prairie native artist Georgia O’Keeffe. Of course, voters also let their hair down a little with suggestions like Barney Stinson, Luke Skywalker, the late painter Bob Ross, Zip Zap Zippity Doo, Minecraft Academy.
Less predictable was the choices for the name of the two high schools — Sun Prairie East or Sun Prairie West, or a variation on the name — Sun Prairie High School-East, and Sun Prairie High School-West.
Survey respondents gave some unpredictable names, such as those who wanted to name the school for the late painter Bob Ross, High School McHighSchool Face, Red Velvet, Gamer School. Others went the dignitary route, such as Charles Bird, or Wilbur Renk as the name for one or both of the high schools.
Some of the entries obtained through a request from the district for the high school names were disturbing, such as Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov Lenin’s Eternal School of Marxism-Leninism, Adolf Hitler’s School of Friendship and Tolerance, “Hitler Did Nothing Wrong,” and some names that are obscene. Because survey responses were collected anonymously, it’s not possible to know the source of the obscene names.
The Sun Prairie School Board issued strict criteria for the names for the new schools, including the rejection of any obscene or offensive names. A district spokesperson said publicly that the committee rejected Barr’s name because the Sun Prairie Post Office is expected to be renamed for him. Because O’Keeffe was less than fond of her Sun Prairie roots, the committee also rejected her name which is already used on a school in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Mascots for the new school will be narrowed down between wolverines, wolves or bulldogs. Hoekstra said he hoped everyone in the community knows existing high school will keep the cardinal as its mascot.
A staff and student survey launched Sept. 24 will help name the schools and choose mascots.
“I am hoping you can help share this with your students and discuss it as a family at some point between now and next week Friday, October 4,” an email from the Sun Prairie Area School District to parents reads.
The Naming Committee has been charged with providing a recommendation to the Sun Prairie School Board for the following
• Name of current high school;
• Name and mascot for the second high school; and
• Name and Mascot for the third middle school (now CHUMS).
The committee surveyed the community in August and September and received more than 1,100 responses from which they narrowed the top three choices. The committee has narrowed down the options to a few choices that have been presented in the staff and student survey. Although the survey closes on October 4, it may only be taken one time per staff/student. Final selections will be presented at the School Board meeting on Oct. 28.
