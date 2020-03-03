The public will have an opportunity to meet candidates for Sun Prairie School Board, Dane County Board and Sun Prairie City Council at the SPARC spring candidate forum from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the Westside Community Service Building, located at 2598 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie.
Sponsored by the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC), the event will be moderated by Jeff Robbins, executive director of the Sun Prairie Media Center.
Unopposed candidates will have an opportunity to share who they are, why they seek election or reelection and their priorities for their next term: Carol Albright and Tom Weber (School Board), Analiese Eicher, Julie Schwellenbach, Teran Peterson, and Andrew Schauer (Dane County Board), and Steve Stocker (City Council District 1)
Opposed candidates, featuring City Council candidates in Districts 2, 3, and 4, will participate in the question and answer forum: Brent Eisberner and Theresa Stevens (City Council District 2), Hugh Cha and Maureen Crombie (District 3), Mary Polenske and David Virgell (District 4).
Audience participants will also have an opportunity to submit questions.
Refreshments will be provided and mingling with the candidates afterwards is encouraged.
SPARC voting reminder: Eligible voters may cast their ballots early from March 16 to April 4 at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St., or the Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, or, request a ballot by mail. On Election Day, April 7, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find your polling place and confirm your registration online at MyVote.WI.gov.
