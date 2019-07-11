Greywolf Partners, Inc., a full service commercial real estate company with headquarters in Milwaukee and executive offices in Sun Prairie, recently announced Steve Turner has joined the company as Director of Business Development to their Sun Prairie location.
Turner will be responsible for overseeing office, retail and industrial properties throughout the Madison area.
Turner studied business and finance at the University of Wisconsin School of Business in Madison. He has received several sales awards over his career including National Sales manager of the year, National Director of Financial Sales and District Director of the year on multiple occasions.
Prior to joining Greywolf Partners, Inc., Turner's career featured a 25-plus-year background in executive sales and sales management. He has led sales teams consisting of sales executives ranging in size from 10 to 400 people to achieve 100%+ sales quota attainment.
Most recently, Turner was a small business owner and operator of Willie Ty's in Sun Prairie and The Woods in Verona. Steve’s background in business management and development will help contribute to Greywolf’s business development team.
Formed in 2009, Greywolf Partners specializes in asset management, property and facility management, development and brokerage services to commercial real estate owners and investors.
With offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Greywolf Partners oversees 1.5 million square feet of office and retail and industrial space as well as 1,267 residential and senior housing units.
Greywolf Partners serves a variety of ownership groups; for more information, visit www.greywp.com or call 1-877-543-4739.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.